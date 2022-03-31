LEFA gets boost from NBL

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) reaffirmed its long-standing relationship with local company LEFA on Tuesday by sponsoring the shuttle and cab service with N.dollars 250 000.

Since NBL’s initial investment in the start-up four years ago in 2018, LEFA’s ride-sharing platform has grown exponentially, providing over 146 000 rides to the public while increasing its driver fleet to over 40.

During the handover, NBL Managing Director Marco Wenk stated that as a proponent of responsible drinking, NBL values its partnership with LEFA because it provides safe, dependable and convenient passenger transportation.

“Our sponsorship seeks to support LEFA in their service offering, and we encourage consumers to use safe and dependable alternatives like LEFA when enjoying a night out,” he said.

Wenk went on to say that NBL’s sponsorship of LEFA is just one of many smart partnerships the company has formed over the years in order to promote responsible drinking and discourage harmful practices like drinking and driving.

“Whether in collaboration with the Namibian Police or other industry players through the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum, we know our efforts have a greater impact when we work together. This is also why we created EduDrink, an online learning platform that educates consumers on the facts and consequences of alcohol. Alcohol-related harm does not have to be a factor in our society if we all do our part,” Wenk said.

The founder of LEFA, Melkisadek Shivute Ausiku, stated that Namibia Breweries is a trusted partner that has been integral to the organisation’s growth.

“They believed in our idea and assisted us in developing our platform, and they have since continued to hold our hand as we grow and improve LEFA for the benefit of the public as well as our drivers, who are able to care for their families through the services they provide,” he said.

