Legends tournament slated for Okakarara

The first edition of the Legends: Old Bones football and netball competition is set for Saturday at Okakarara Sports stadium, in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Regional Sport Officer for Okakarara Constituency, Justice Kavari told Nampa in an interview on Thursday that the one-day tournament is aimed at reviving sports in Okakarara.

“Sports activities have been affected by the novel coronavirus and this competition will uplift the spirit of togetherness. It will also be a great platform for young players to learn from legends,” Kavari said.

The sport officer added that the competition will see Epukiro Masters Club, Gobabis Legends, Otjiwarongo Legends and Okakarara Old Bones contesting in both netball and football categories.

“This is just the beginning, we want to make this competition an annual event and we are planning to have as many teams next year,” Kavari said.

The winner in the legends category will walk away with N.dollars 3 000, a trophy along with gold medals, while the runners-up will pocket N.dollars 2 000 and silver medals.

Additionally, Kavari said there will be a women’s football competition, aimed at preparing the Okakarara team for the upcoming national women’s football tournament in Windhoek later this month.

“We have two Okakarara teams that will compete against their counterparts from Okahandja and Otjiwarongo on Saturday as well,” he added.

Kavari emphasised that there will be medals for the victors in women’s football tournament as well.

COVID-19 regulations will be adhered to.

Source: Namibia Press Agency