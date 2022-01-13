Letshego employees given until end of January to get vaccinated

Letshego Namibia has directed its employees to get vaccinated by 31 January 2022, or risk being banned from entering their work premises.

A letter issued on Wednesday by the company’s Chief Executive Officer Ester Kali said following communication from the group in December 2021 in relation to COVID-19, the effect of the Omicron variant, and because the wellbeing of staff members and customers is a priority, the company has resolved that it will require all employees to be vaccinated by 31 January 2022.

“Employees who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the premises in the interest of maintaining a safe and healthy working environment, and should as a result strictly work from home with limited support,” said Kali.

She added that a pandemic management policy and strict protocols geared toward protecting the wellbeing and safety of employees, customers and stakeholders will be shared with all employees during January, and non-adherence to the policy and protocols will not be taken lightly and will likely lead to serious consequences for employees who do not comply.

“Colleagues are encouraged to protect their families, friends and workmates by ensuring they are vaccinated. Empower yourself with COVID-19 facts and merits of vaccination from recognised health authorities like the World Health Organisation,” stated Kali.

Kali confirmed the authenticity of the letter when contacted for comment and said the company will send out another letter to the public regarding its vaccination campaign.

By Tuesday, just over 348 000 people had completed their vaccination, according to the daily update issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

