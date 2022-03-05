Lewcor Group owner dies in car accident

The founder and owner of the Lewcor Group in Namibia, Chris Lewis, was one of two people who died in a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has confirmed.

Lewis established Lewcor Mining, which specialises in civil construction and engineering projects at international specific standards, in 1988.

NamPol spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa on Friday the 71-year-old Lewis and his passenger died on the spot after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned 18 kilometres from Okahandja.

She said the accident occurred around 14h30 on the Okahandja-Ovitoto main road.

Lewis, who was the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser, allegedly lost control over the vehicle on a curve at a bridge.

The vehicle then left the road and overturned.

The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Beno Snewe.

Mbeha said both bodies were transported to the police mortuary in Windhoek. The next of kin of the deceased persons have been informed.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency