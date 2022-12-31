Lidangungu head-on collision victims identified

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has released the identities of two of the three people who died in a head-on collision that occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the Oshikango main road near Lidangungu village.

According to NamPol’s Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, two of the victims were identified by their next of kin as 22-year-old Sofia Natangwe Ananias, a resident of Onekwaya West and 27-year-old Frans Pombili Ndengu, who was a resident of Omena village.

The third deceased has not yet been identified.

The collision also involved NamPol’ Inspected General, Joseph Shikongo, who is reportedly in a stable condition at a private hospital.

NAMPA

Source: The Namibian Press Agency