Lifeless body found hanging near old water tank in Swakopmund

A lifeless body of 22-years- old Allistar McNab, was on Wednesday found hanging on a rope at the old water tank near the Swakopmund Airport.

A police report issued by the Namibian Police on Thursday said no foul play is suspected at this stage and no suicide note have been found. The next of kin of the deceased have been informed and police investigations continues.

In a similar incident, a lifeless body of 24-years-old Levi Kadhila was found hanging in the roof of his shack in Windhoek's informal settlement, Goreangab dam. No suicide note was left behind, thus motive is not known.

Furthermore, it is alleged that 61-years-old Nangolo Titus hanged himself with a rope in his sleeping room at Omakuku village. The crime report said the incident occurred around 07h05.

Meanwhile, a 20-years-old young man drowned in the Katumale earth dam in Onawa village. The deceased was allegedly herding cattle with others and went to bath in the earth dam where he drowned. His body was found under water by divers and was taken to Oshakati Police Mortuary.

The police also reported that, 45-years-old Paulus Shitaleni allegedly died on the spot when he was struck by lightning while putting the cattle in the kraal. The deceased was employed as a cattle herder. The incident occurred at around 220 at Onambiga village in the Omuthiya area.

Source: Namibia Press Agency