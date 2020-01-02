Lifeless body of 22-year-old was yesterday found hanging on a rope at the old water tank near the Swakopmund Airport

The lifeless body of 22-year-old Allistar McNab, was yesterday found hanging on a rope at the old water tank near the Swakopmund Airport in the Erongo Region.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force today said McNab's body was found hanging at around 05h00 and no foul play is suspected at this stage.

No suicide note has been found and the next of kin have been informed.

Police investigations continue.

In a similar incident, another lifeless body of 24-year-old Levi Kadhila was found hanging from a roof of his shack in Windhoek's Goreangab informal settlement.

No suicide note was left behind and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency