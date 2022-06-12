Lifeless woman body identified

The lifeless body of a woman who was discovered on Thursday in a riverbed near the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hosianna Parish in Katutura, Windhoek has been identified as 28-year-old Charmaine Saron.

A police crime report issued Saturday, indicated that the deceased was a resident of Rehoboth, who according to a sister only came to Windhoek three weeks ago to attend nursing assistant classes.

The report said a post-mortem was conducted which indicated that the deceased was stabbed 24 times.

“The relatives indicated that she was last seen on Wednesday when she left home at about 22h43,” it said.

No arrests were made thus far and police investigations into the matter continue.

