Liquor outlets to operate under stage three of lockdown

Liquor outlets, shebeens and bars are allowed to operate, with the limit sale of alcohol at 12h00 to 18h00 Monday-Saturday for takeaways only during Stage three of the lockdown regulations, Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula has said.

Briefing the media here on Thursday, Shangula said as per the directive of Liquor Act no sale of alcohol is permitted on Sundays.

He noted that consumption of alcohol is only permitted in private dwelling but not in public, and only holders of a valid liquor licence will be permitted to operate.

“Public gatherings during Stage three of lockdown shall not exceed 50 persons. This includes wedding, funerals and religious gatherings”

Other businesses that can resume during the Stage three of lockdown include, restaurants, cafes and kapana traders, noting that restaurants will only cater for pre-booked customers and no walk-in clients are permitted, however the provision does not apply to informal traders.

Whilst, theatres; cinemas; libraries; galleries; museums and craft centres are permitted to reopen subject to adherence to operational guidelines as provided by the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade stipulating the number of persons permitted inside an establishment per square meter.

He further indicated that gyms and exercise centres are permitted to resume, as well as entertainment events; seminars; conferences, workshops; summits; churches can resume subject to adherence to the public gathering limit the health and hygiene protocols.

On the same note sporting event and activities can resume with exception of contact sports subject to adherence to the public gathering limit the health and hygiene protocols.

Meanwhile, Shangula said nightclubs, gambling houses and casinos remain high risk and are not permitted to resume activity during Stage three.

“Non-compliance with regulations is a punishable offense, for truck operators the penalty may include suspension of the operating licence. The penalty for violating Stage three regulations is a spot fine of N.dollars 2000 or arrest.

Source: Namibia Press Agency