Litwayi urges athletes with disabilities to work hard

The president of the Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC), Johannes Litwayi has called on athletes with a disability to work hard so they can represent their regions or country with pride when called upon.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 NPC National Athletics Championships held at the Oshakati Stadium in the Oshana Region on Saturday, Litwayi said it has been years since they hosted the championship and this affected the indication of young new talent.

“The last championship was held in 2017 and due to COVID-19 we were unable to host these nationals but we once again have a chance to select more athletes for the national team to represent Namibia at the African Paralympic Games in Ghana next year, as well as prepare for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games,” he said.

He added that with hard work selected athletes can improve themselves and fly the Namibian flag high at championships.

“Come 2024 Paris we want to win medals or compete well with the rest of the world,” said Litwayi who called on more female athletes to join the sport which is currently dominated by males.

The 2022 NPC National Championships had 150 athletes competing for silverware. They were 101 males and 49 females. Only the Otjozondjupa Region was not represented at this year’s championships.

Speaking at the same event, the Deputy Director at the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service representing marginalised people and women in sport Jo-Ann Manuel called on teachers to identify more talent so that the NPC can have more athletes representing the country.

“We are now selecting an Under-20 team for the upcoming Region-5 Youth Games that will be held in Malawi in December and these same athletes will then be groomed for the 2023 African Paralympic Games and the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games,” said Manuel.

She urged young and upcoming athletes not to give up when they don’t win as it takes a long time to create a champion.

“It has taken Ananias Shikongo and Johannes Nambala a long time to be where they are, so those of you that are starting must learn how to finish the race as Ananias started in 2009 to be here today,” she said noting that they are trying to develop a team that can represent Namibia in the future.

