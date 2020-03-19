Local banks, Bank Windhoek and Standard Bank Namibia, have implemented measures at their branches countrywide as part of their overall action plans to ensure the health and safety of staff and clients following the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a media statement availed to Nampa, Bank Windhoek Managing Director Baronice Hans said all branches have received or are in the process of receiving additional disinfectants, including hand sanitisers and cleaning of Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs), Point-of-Sale devices and other surfaces that are human contact points.

“Bank Windhoek branches remain open for business, but we strongly encourage our clients to make use of our electronic service channels such as the Bank Windhoek Mobile App, Internet Banking, EasyWallet and Cellphone Banking,” she said.

Hans added that these channels allow for smooth and effective transactions without the need to visit any of the branches.

“Gloves have been provided to staff to help mitigate direct contact with the virus and communication protocols have been established for staff to report any symptoms related to coronavirus to their line managers. Staff with pre-existing conditions that could potentially put them at additional risk should they contract the virus, are currently working from home,” Hans said.

Standard Bank Namibia Executive, Vetumbuavi Mungunda also in a media statement said the bank continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 infections globally and here in Namibia.

Source: Namibia Press Agency