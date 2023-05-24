Namibia’s beef exports decreased from 958 221 kilogrammes (kg) in April 2022 to 881 535kg in April 2023, representing an 8.0 per cent decrease.

This is according to the Meat Board of Namibia’s latest monthly report, which was availed to this agency today.

According to the report, local beef uptake improved due to better domestic margins (expressed by the difference between local retail prices and producer carcass prices), resulting in Namibia reducing beef exports.

Local beef retail prices in April 2023 averaged N.dollars 96.30/kg.

It also said the livestock and meat industry experienced mixed results in April 2023, with positive growth in the cattle and sheep sectors offset by reductions in the goat and pig sectors.

Beef and sheep producer prices rose month-on-month in April 2023 compared to March 2023 levels, while livestock producer prices fell at auctions.

Despite more meat being produced by export-approved abattoirs in April 2023, beef exports fell as more exportable meat was diverted to the domestic market.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency