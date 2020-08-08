Local businesses urged to explore new innovations to keep afloat

Erongo Governor Neville Andre-Itope has called on business owners to explore new ways in order to reignite their respective businesses and the country’s economy.

Andre-Itope made the remarks during the weekly COVID -19 media briefing here on Friday.

“The pandemic is giving us many opportunities to think out of the box of what type of business ideas will work and survive under the current climate and atmosphere. I would like to call on entrepreneurs to embrace the new normal and be innovative. The virtual space has now become our oasis, for meetings, sharing information, marketing and selling our products and services. Let us use this virtual world to the maximum in order to benefit our businesses and grow the economy,” he noted.

The governor commended restaurants who have opened delivery services, among others, which they are using effectively to service their patrons and customers who are unable to come and sit-in.

“Although we are still in stage three lockdown under the special dispensation, restaurants and informal markets need to be creative to attract their clients back, either by changing their set-ups to allow social distancing and limiting large numbers of people at a time. These have been done elsewhere and can be done here as well.”

Andre-Itope also urged the hospitality industry to create and provide adequate and customised packages for locals since there are currently no tourists visiting the region which is best known for tourism.

“These are but some of the ideas that can be used during these trying times. The world economy goes through cycles and history has shown us that many great businesses and millionaires emerge out of a crisis. We need to make sure we are seizing opportunities and are thinking out of the box,” the governor urged.

Last month, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta estimated a zero tourist arrival to Namibia for at least three months after the borders were opened.

He added that the situation is likely to persist for the entire year depending on the behaviour of COVID-19 as most of Namibia’s source countries are among some of those hit hard by the virus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency