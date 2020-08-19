Local businessman dies in car accident outside Walvis Bay

A 52-year-old local businessman died after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with another vehicle on the B2 road just outside Walvis Bay Monday night.

The Namibian Police Force’s Erongo crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Ikuyu in a crime report issued yesterday said the deceased was identified as Petrus Panduleni Nuukala. His next of kin have been informed.

Ikuyu said Nuukala was a passenger in a sedan headed in the direction of Walvis Bay from Swakopmund.

The car overtook a pick-up that was travelling in the same direction and collided with the Government vehicle assigned to Erongo Governor Neville Andre-Itope, which was in front of the pick-up.

The 26-year-old driver of the sedan reportedly lost control after overtaking the pick-up, collided into the governor’s assigned vehicle and veered off the road.

Source: Namibia Press Agency