Local institutions of higher learning have suspended graduation ceremonies following an announcement made by on Saturday

Local institutions of higher learning have suspended graduation ceremonies following an announcement made by President Hage Geingob on Saturday that all public gatherings should be cancelled due to the confirmation of two Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

In a statement issued to the media yesterday, the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said its graduation ceremonies scheduled for 29 and 30 April 2020 have been postponed to coincide with the October graduation ceremonies and that the new dates will be communicated in due course.

“Students who are due to graduate in April 2020 will be able to pick up their certificates on campus and dates are yet to be announced,” said the statement.

The university shifted its mid-term break form 06-10 April 2020 to 16-20 March 2020 and all travelling official matters for all staff and students have been suspended for 29 days.

The statement further said library, regional centres and lecture rooms will be closed during the mid-term break, however, the NUST hostel will remain open.

The statement added that consequently, there will be no assessments, test and assignment due to no classes schedule including block release lessons during the mid-term break.

In its own statement issued on Sunday, the University of Namibia (UNAM) said its graduation ceremonies have been modified and that students will graduate in absentia.

Source: Namibia Press Agency