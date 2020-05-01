Local SMEs encouraged to mass produce masks

Erongo Regional Governor Neville Andre Itope has encouraged local tailoring companies to take advantage of the opportunity and produce masks needed in the region.

This comes after the head of state issued a directive for everyone to wear face masks in public places as the country prepares to enter stage two of the state of emergency.

The governor, during a weekly media briefing from his office here on Friday, said that there is no need to procure the much needed masks from outside the region or country when there are a number of SMEs well equipped with the skills to mass produce the masks.

‘This is the opportunity for local entrepreneurs to use their skills and make the much necessary item at the moment,’ Itope added.

Usakos Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ivan Lombardt at the same event said that there is a local orphanage at the town who are ready to mass produce and sell masks for people at the town in order to sustain the orphanage.

Henties Bay CEO Manhe Kruger said the town council has also identified and located a local company, which will also be able to supply to the council as soon as procurement is done.

‘We have an entity which will empower women at the town so that they can manufacture reusable masks,’ Walvis Bay Deputy Mayor Penelope Martin-Louw said.

Omaruru CEO Alfons Tjitombo stated that so far, the town only relies on a local pharmacy for distribution of masks.

‘We have however started to convey the message to locals to start accessing from outlets who are producing and selling reliable masks as per the ministry’s requirements,’ Tjitombo said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency