Lockdown caused delay in finalisation of cases in lower courts

The countrywide lock down that was imposed last month due to Corona Virus outbreak, has forced lower courts around the country to delay the finalisation of cases, Justice minister Yvonne Dausad said.

Dausab made these remarks in Parliament this week when she delivered her speech to support the budget allocated to her ministry for 2020/2021 financial year.

Dausab said the lock down was tough on all institutions and the courts were not spared, thus accused persons in custody, those on bail or warning could not travel and their cases had to be postponed for a period of two months. Causing delays in finalizing cases in the lower courts and compromising the principal of justice.

She said even though there was limited services in courts and most trials and scheduled appearances had to be postponed, the judiciary ensured that it complies with the national and international provisions in instruments affecting human rights and specific right to liberty of accused persons in custody or detention.

“This speaks to the 48-hour rule, where accused persons still appeared before a magistrate on first appearance and those that were remanded in custody as well as accused on bail or warning, exercised their right to apply for formal bail and such hearings proceeded,” said Dausab.

She added that although, the office of the judiciary has grown tremendously since it is inception, it is still not operating to its full capacity. Because it only have 717 judiciary officers and staff members out of 930 that supposed to be in the offices, leaving a vacuum of 213 critical positions.

“It must be noted that it is admirable for the judiciary to have functioned the way it has under immense pressure with rising crimes and civil matters brought before the courts. To adequately address and improve access to judicial, an additional eight court rooms were constructed during the past financial year in various parts of the country,” said Dausab.

She further added that the additional of courtrooms will enhance case management and contribute to improve efficiency in the finalisation of criminal cases especially in the magistrate courts.

Source: Namibia Press Agency