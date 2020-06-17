Locusts reported in Mururuani and Grootfontein areas

Farmers in areas of Mururani and Grootfontein districts in the Otjozondjupa Region have been cautioned to be on lookout of red locusts which were reportedly seen flying out of those areas on Tuesday afternoon.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Percy Misika in a media statement issued to Nampa on Wednesday said a swam of red locusts was spotted in the areas of Mururani and Grootfontein districts flying up in the sky on Tuesday.

Misika said locusts are pests flocking into a group and attacks largely vegetations by feeding on them extensively, mostly during summer seasons.

“During winter, the pests also poses a serious threat to crops such as wheat and barley as well as livestock grazing areas,” he said.

The executive director further said his ministry has now plans to deploy a team of Plant Health and Agricultural Extension officials in those two areas to assess the situation and/or to start spraying poisons into those affected areas in order to curb any further spread of the pests.

Misika thus strongly urge farmers in areas of Mururani and Grootfontein to cooporate with the officials during the poisoning activities into or around their farms.

The red locusts in February this year attacked many villages in the Zambezi Region and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform deployed poison spraying teams there that brought the situation under control, Misika said.

Misika suspects this swam of locusts in Otjozondjupa Region might have come from the neighbouring countries.

