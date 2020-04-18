Long queues observed at Keetmanshoop due to EIG grant payouts

People from farms and villages near Keetmanshoop on Saturday were still flocking to the southern town to withdraw their N.dollars 750 from the Emergency Income Grant (EIG).

Payments for the EIG to beneficiaries started on Friday and long queues at Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and shops was observed at Keetmanshoop.

However when Nampa visited some of the ATM and shops around town on Saturday people where seen standing in queues but less compared to the Friday.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting here on Friday Namibian Police Force (NamPol) regional commander, Commissioner David Indongo warned the public that the police will not tolerate unnecessary movement during the country’s lockdown and those that need to move from one place to another should have permits.

Such permits can be obtained from NamPol regional commander, station commander, regional Councillors, some school principals and the director of education.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, Indongo said the police has allowed people to move around as many have to access the EIG funds and buy essentials goods.

‘Today as you can see we are relaxed, we are allowing movement as many people are coming from outside Keetmanshoop to get their N.dollars 750 and buy food so we cannot denied them entry or movement as they are coming from far,’ he said.

The regional commander said on Friday the police at the road block at Keetmanshoop recorded at least 117 cars left Keetmanshoop while 106 were seen entering the town adding that no car accidents was recorded in the region.

One of the beneficiaries of the EIG an unemployed young man, Johnnes Aupindi extended a word of thanks to the Namibian government.

‘Before I had nothing now I can buy something to eat at home, thank you Namibian government,’ he said.

Another Beneficiary, Anna Baisako who used to sell ice, sweets and fat cakes also thank the government for the money.

‘Since the virus started I stop selling and had no income but now at least I got something from the government, thank you government,’ she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency