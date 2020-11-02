Long road to tourism revival: UNWTO

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili has said Namibia and other African countries need to focus more on domestic tourism as the traditional European tourism market is still closed.

Speaking at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday, Pololikashivili said most traditional tourist markets might only open up after the second wave of COVID-19 has subsided.

“We actually do not know when exactly the tourism industry will open up, so it is very difficult to say as we are now facing the second wave of COVID-19. Our focus has been on domestic tourism and we need to shift all focus to that,” he said.

However, he added that it is not all doom and gloom as UNWTO is still considering hosting the Brand Africa conference in Namibia after it was postponed due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

The UNWTO secretary general, who is in Namibia on a three-day working visit, will also visit some of Namibia’s tourist attractions and will meet President Hage Geingob to engage him on bilateral affairs.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony for Pololikashvili, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Executive Director Teofilus Nghitila said Namibia will engage him over the next three days to get a better understanding of the industry.

Source: Namibia Press Agency