Lottery Commission partners police on monitoring, enforcement

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) said it would deepen collaboration with the Nigerian police to fortify the nation’s lottery sector.

The Director-General of the Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, was quoted as saying this in a statement issued on Sunday by Mr Magnus Ekechukwu, Deputy Director/Head Public Affairs, NLRC, when he visited the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The visit took place on Friday, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting underscored the existing collaboration between the two entities aimed at ensuring monitoring, evaluation and enforcement of the activities of the commission while upholding the rule of law.

Gbajabiamila expressed his appreciation for the warm reception extended by Egbetokun and congratulated him on his appointment.

The lottery commission boss, while recognising the pivotal role lotteries played in the entertainment and socio-economic development of the country, stressed the importance of maintaining transparency, fairness, and security in all facets of their operations.

He noted that their mode of operation which rested on transparency was instrumental in safeguarding public interests and the trust of stakeholders.

Gbajabiamila articulated the joint responsibility of both organisations in combating fraud, manipulation and unlawful activities that could potentially erode public confidence in the lottery industry.

He specifically highlighted the NLRC’s reliance on police officers in monitoring and enforcing compliance within the lottery sector.

“This visit aims to consolidate on the existing collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, which is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our nation’s lottery system and upholding the law.

“Through our combined efforts, we can effectively combat any attempt at fraud, manipulation or illegal activities that could undermine the public’s trust in the lottery industry.

“Specifically, the NLRC will require the service of police officers in the process of monitoring of lottery activities and enforcement of compliance.

“Therefore, we solicit your cooperation in directing Commissioners of Police nationwide to release police officers to assist the commission whenever the need arises,” Gbajabiamila said.

Egbetokun while responding assured that the Nigeria Police Force would support the NLRC in its oversight and enforcement roles and pledged to elevate the partnership to a new height.

He also assured Gbajabiamila that appropriate instructions would be communicated to Police Commissioners across the country to assist the commission in discharging its activities.

“I want to assure you that the Nigeria Police Force will assist you in your monitoring and enforcement duties.

“We will partner with you in investigating and fighting fraud, providing security needs for your personnel while you go about your lawful duties.

“I have taken note of your requests and instructions will be given as regards Police Commissioners Nationwide.

“I am aware of the existing partnership between the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Nigeria Police Force but I am assuring you that I will take this partnership to another level of mutual cooperation,” Egbetokun said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria