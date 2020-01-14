LPM condemns alleged police brutality

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) condemned the recent alleged police brutality of a 15-year-old girl by members of the Namibian Police (NamPol) Force after she allegedly recorded a video of the police assaulting her cousin.

The incident reported to have happened in Windhoek's Donkerhoek on Saturday saw the minor allegedly being beaten and then slapped with obstruction of justice case by the alleged perpetrator for recording members of the Operation Kalahari Desert, NamPol and City Police while on duty.

A statement issued on Monday by Lead Manager of Communications, Utaara Mootu said it is evident that after numerous awareness and condemnation of police brutality, there is still an upsetting increase of violent tactics imposed on the society.

It said, these tactics lead to the militarisation of the State and hampers the democracy of the country and instills fear in the community, with the attack on the minor is an example of the violation of human rights, unlawful and should be condemned.

The justification of the attack is absurd and lack humanity, and if the law was broken the minor should have been detained and released with a warning, given the age of the victim and nature of the crime, Mootu was quoted as saying.

Resorting to violence on the minor according to the statement is a miscalculated action and should be condemned in its totality.

It further said the law enforcement that is supposed to keep the community safe has become the perpetrators.

I plea to social society's, unions, political parties, and churches to stand up against such acts and ensure that unlawful abuse of power by the forces should lead to the suspension of the perpetrators. We are of the opinion that if drastic intervention is not taken, this could lead to public pandemonium, Mootu concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency