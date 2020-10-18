LPM launches Swakopmund branch manifesto

Landless People’s Movement (LPM)’s candidate for the Swakopmund Urban Constituency Aina Kodi has placed improved health at the top of her “to-do” priorities if voted into power during the upcoming Regional Councils and Local Authority Elections.

Those elections are set for 25 November this year.

Kodi who was speaking at the launch of the organization’s Swakopmund manifesto here over the weekend is a technician by profession and a former employee at the town’s state hospital.

“Swakopmund was one of the towns with good health services and I was very hurt when I worked there because there was a lot lacking.

This will therefore be one of the projects that I will give attention to because having a healthy nation means having a strong nation,” Kodi stated.

She noted that, if elected into office, she would not be the kind of leader who sits in her office as being a technician has taught her that more is achieved when one is on the ground in order to create a community everyone needs.

Meanwhile, in their collective municipal/local authority manifesto for the Swakopmund branch, the organization has vowed to deal with land, housing issues, job strategy and youth matters as well as social justice, among others.

“Under our policy, of land restoration, LPM proposes to offer serviced plots measuring around 400-600 square metres depending on the population density of the area in question, to households on a transferable and renewable 99-year-lease without the need to buy the land,” the document noted.

The organization added that it would prioritize projects such as green schemes, solar renovation programmes, mass civil work programmes, among others, in order to tackle the job situation in the town.

LPM Leader Bernadus Swartbooi at the same event urged the participating candidates not to emulate other political parties’ plans which have over the years failed the Namibian nation.

“We need to be the example of good leaders and as we enter elections, we need to recognize that whatever LPM does, ends up being copied by other political parties, which is okay that they will copy what is good.”

He further emphasized that only a transformed leader can transform a society and that the candidates should therefore be those kind of leaders when elected into offices.

Source: Namibia Press Agency