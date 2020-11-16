LPM proposes independent committee for humanitarian food distribution

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) says an independent committee is needed to distribute humanitarian food parcels to citizens, as opposed to councillors doing the job, especially towards elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, LPM deputy leader Henny Seibeb appealed to the United Nations and the Electoral Commission of Namibia to come up with a code of conduct and laws for councillors and politicians to abide by.

“The temptation is there. They can use anything for electioneering,” Seibeb said.

He further alleged that committees have a tendency of distributing food to people they know and like, adding that those found guilty must serve time for robbing poor Namibians of their means of survival.

According to Seibeb, the LPM has dispatched a team to investigate Harambee food stored at the Katutura East Constituency where some residents in the area have complained of not receiving food for the past four months.

“LPM candidate for the Katutura East Constituency, Elson Kahiriri, said that when he went to register as a candidate on 16 October, he found food stored at the premises and when he returned last week, the food was still there. When he enquired with the regional councillor, Ruben Sheehama, why the food was not distributed, the councillor told him that the food aid distributors were apparently slow,” Seibeb explained.

Recorded on video, the food distributors reportedly contradicted each other, while one claimed that they had already distributed the food at the end of October, another claimed that the food in the storeroom was not Harambee food but drought aid food.

When asked to provide proof of procurement and the list of beneficiaries, the regional office declined, saying LPM should first write a letter to the line ministry before the information could be availed, the statement read.

Seibeb also asserted that UN rules are very clear that humanitarian food cannot be used for political gain.

Source: Namibia press Agency