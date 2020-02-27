LPM rally behind NUDO’s candidate in Opuwo Rural Constituency by-election

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) will not be participating in the upcoming by-election on the 09 March 2020 for the Opuwo Rural constituency.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, LPM is, however, urged its members, supporters and sympathisers to go vote for the National United Democratic Organisation candidate Kapukatua Kuvare.

The fact we are not standing in the by-election of Opuwo Rural constituency should not demotivate our voters to go out and vote for NUDO candidate, said the statement.

It further said LPM believes in supporting common causes and objectives, they are faced with the same problem's challenges and issues irrespective of their affiliations.

Our people deserve better services and opportunities for growth and development. Therefore all our supporters must go out in numbers and vote for NUDO in the Opuwo Rural constituency, it stated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency