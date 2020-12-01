LPM ready to work with Swapo

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) is ready to work with the ruling Swapo Party on areas of mutual cooperation that are in the best interest of the nation.

LPM’s position was laid bare by its leader and chief-change-campaigner, Bernadus Swartbooi at a press conference on Monday convened by the party to reflect on the just-ended Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

Swartbooi said although LPM is diametrically opposed to Swapo, there are areas where the two parties’ “interests converge”.

“In terms of the class issues, in terms of the economic issues, there is convergence [between LPM and Swapo]. It makes sense, politically, therefore for the ruling party to work with us and it makes sense for LPM to work with the ruling party. It does not mean that we will be in a coalition with the ruling party,” Swartbooi said.

When put to Swartbooi if his party was an ‘extension of Swapo’ as claimed by its adversaries, he brushed it off, saying LPM has not been in contact with Swapo on possible areas of cooperation in the furtherance of Namibia’s development agenda.

“We are a serious political party that cannot just jump into bed and suddenly forgives and forgets what Swapo represents. Swapo is a regime that completely has failed the people of Namibia. It’s a rejected regime and we consider it as such. At the same time, we are also pragmatists that must look at where we can do things together,” he said.

Swartbooi buttressed: “For the interests of the people if you sit down and agree on issues with Swapo, it does not mean you’re in bed with them. You are agreeing on important issues for the progress of the people of this country.”

He also suggested that President Hage Geingob recalls both the Hardap and //Kharas regional governors for those regions have rejected Swapo.

According to Swartbooi, Geingob must then consult the LPM – now the biggest political formation in the two southern regions, dominating both regional and local authority councils – on who to appoint as new governors.

Swartbooi then expressed gratitude to the electorate for braving the unfavourable weather and long queues to cast their ballots.

He added: “We are very pleased with Namibians from all class-strata responded to make the loudest possible statement that ‘we have had enough. We have had enough of the corruption, incompetence, lack of service delivery. We have had enough of local and regional councillors continuously mismanaging meagre resources. We have had enough with lack of development’.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency