LPM takes over Karasburg East and Berseba constituencies

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) has taken over the Karasburg East and Berseba constituencies in the ||Kharas Region in the just-ended regional council elections.

For the Karasburg East Constituency, Vincentina Beukes of LPM won 1 280 votes, her closest competitor incumbent councillor Dennis Coetzee of Swapo got 692 votes.

Henry Cloete of Independent Patriots for Change got 675 votes, Rozelle Basson of Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) got 82 votes and independent candidates Rodney Andreas and Jacobus Basson got 41 and 92 votes respectively.

The Karasburg East Constituency has registered 6 553 eligible voters and 2 863 voters voted on Wednesday which translate into a 43.69 per cent voter’s turnout. Zero votes were rejected.

For the Berseba Constituency, Jeremias Goeieman of LPM won 1 822 votes while his closest competitor Steve Ovambo of Swapo got 1 127 votes.

Christina Isaaks of PDM and who was the only woman in the race got 434 votes.

The Berseba Constituency registered 6 659 eligible voters and 3 422 voted on Wednesday which is a 51.39 per cent voter turnout. Thirty-nine votes were rejected.

The overall results show that LPM has won four of the seven constituencies in the ||Kharas Region.

