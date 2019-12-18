LPM tears into Geingob over ancestral land

The Landless Peoples Movement (LPM) on Wednesday took a swipe on President Hage Geingob for downplaying the importance of ancestral land rights restoration in juxtaposition to better education, health and urbanisation.

The political formation registered its disappointment at a press conference here in the capital in response to Geingob's comments a day earlier.

Geingob, when addressing the Ancestral Land Commission which is chaired by High Court Judge Shafimana Ueitele on Tuesday acknowledged the importance of ancestral land.

He commended the commissioners for taking their time off to carry out this national duty [a] very complicated one.

But the President wondered if ancestral land would equally be a pressing issue for the nation if the majority of its citizens had access to better living conditions.

My question will be, is the land really so important? You say it is an emotional [subject] and so on and so onbut supposing we urbanise everybody and everybody has jobs, schools and clinics, would they still ask for ancestral land? Geingob asked the Ueitele-led commission which presented its preliminary findings and recommendations on the day.

LPM disagrees with Geingob.

According to its chief change campaigner (CCC) Bernadus Swartbooi, access to quality education, healthcare and other amenities will never override the importance of land ownership.

No human being in the position of a president can argue that access to agricultural land gets to be quashed by success in education and in employment, Swartbooi said.

The former Deputy Land Reform Minister added: Why is it that some people are on their ancestral land and his government has not made it a policy to remove all claims to ancestral land on those areas where people are on ancestral land? But he removes that right or attempts to remove it by saying [access to] urban areas equal [the] demise of ancestral land. It's wrong and it's unconstitutional.

The former //Karas governor vented further: His is basically an attempt to dehumanise and delegitimise any claim. Already he is rejecting whatever that commission's report contains regarding a favorable view of ancestral land in certain areas.

The commission was established as part of the implementation of the resolutions from the second national land conference held last year to investigate claims of ancestral land and restitution, and make appropriate recommendations for implementation.

It is studying and identifying communities that lost ancestral land, establishing the size of land loss, and its boundaries.

It is expected to submit a full report of its findings to the President next year.

