LPM vows to end Swapo’s dominance in Kunene

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) plans to end Swapo’s dominance in the Kunene Region during the November Regional Council and Local Authorities election.

LPM’s interim Kunene regional coordinator, Oswald Losper told Nampa in an interview on Monday his party will go all out during the polls in its four listed constituencies of Outjo, Kamanjab, Khorixas and Sesfontein for both the regional council and local authority elections that are currently under Swapo’s governance

Losper said his party is still registering a substantial number of new members.

“People are very eager to join the party, they are still enquiring about membership, we triggered a huge number of new members in Outjo constituency, a trend that we believe will continue up to Kamanjab,” he added.

Losper was also endorsed by the party as the youngest regional candidate for the upcoming regional council election as their sole candidate to contest the Khorixas constituency.

Other candidates are Elfriede Gaeses, the only woman vying for the Outjo constituency, while Timotheus Hochobeb will contest the Sesfontein constituency.

LPM also registered Jumbo Marias to contest the Kamanjab constituency.

Furthermore, Losper noted that in order to pave way for economic development, people’s health should be prioritised. He said should he be victorious, he will get rid of all bucket toilets outside the local authority and improve inhabitants’ sanitation by rehabilitating outdated sewerage infrastructure and water points.

LPM has also registered candidates for three local authorities in the Kunene Region, namely Outjo, Kamanjab and Khorixas.

