LPM’s Smit sworn in as Keetmanshoop Mayor

Councillor Maree Smit of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) was on Wednesday elected and sworn in as the new Mayor of the Keemanshoop Municipality.

Smit was sworn in by Magistrate Uchen Konjore at the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court.

In her acceptance speech, Smit urged her follow councillors to commit themselves towards creating a sustainable environment in order to achieve the mandate of the local authority.

“I want us all to remember henceforth that we are here on behalf of the people of this town who voted us into office. We must take political decisions on behalf of them without fear or favor because we are answerable to them,” she said.

Smith added that for council to succeed in its mandate, it needs active participation of the communities at all levels, while urging the private sector to join the council in the areas of land delivery and housing as well as municipal infrastructural development.

This, she noted will be done through sound Public Private Partnerships, based on ethical business practice and principles of accountable governance and win-win relationships.

“We will obviously also rely heavily on input from our communities and the joint developmental planning approach with the ||Kharas Regional Council. This is a continuing process and there is still a lot of work to be done, we should never become complacent but should always strive to do better,” she added.

Smit is deputised by Charlecyta Cooper also from LPM, while Easter Isaak of LPM will serve as chairperson of the management committee and Elvin Skakana and Willie Kisting both from LPM, will serve as members of the management committee.

Gaudentia Kröhne and Johannes Nghidonwa both from Swapo are ordinary council members.

Source: Namibia Press Agency