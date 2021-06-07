Lufthansa returns to Windhoek

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) on Monday announced that Lufthansa resumed its flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt in Germany, taking over from its subsidiary Eurowings.

Following the liquidation of Air Namibia, the Lufthansa Group is the only airline servicing this route, allowing Namibians a direct route to Germany.

NAC in a media statement on Monday said the route resumed on Wednesday, offering passengers from Windhoek direct access to not only Germany but to 177 destinations in 72 countries benefiting from 2 886 weekly frequencies from Frankfurt alone.

The new connection is offered five times a week, arriving in Windhoek at 08h20 and departing for Frankfurt at 18h45.

NAC Chief Executive Officer Bisey /Uirab in the media statement welcomed the development and commended the Lufthansa Group for their commitment to Namibia.

“We embrace this new development as it will mean more and better business for us. So many airlines have pulled out due to obvious reasons, but with Lufthansa Group, their commitment and partnership is unprecedented, and we continue to cherish that,” he stated.

The group’s general manager for sales in southern Africa, Dr Andre Schulz was also quoted as saying, “We are very proud to be offering this new connection from Namibia’s capital to our largest hub, Frankfurt. With this new flight, customers can have access to our vast worldwide network, and we are looking forward to connecting Namibia with the world. Travellers can benefit from excellent connections and a variety of attractive destinations.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency