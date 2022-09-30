Madison Newbond Hotel Lending Platform Originates $20 Million Loan for the Balfour Hotel in Miami Beach

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Newbond, the institutional lending platform of Madison Realty Capital and Newbond Holdings that provides first mortgages, mezzanine loans and preferred equity to hotel owners and developers nationwide, today announced that it has provided a $20 million loan to FullG Capital’s equity sponsorship group for the acquisition of the Balfour Hotel Miami Beach (the “Balfour”), an independent boutique hotel located at 350 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida.

Located within Miami’s famed South Beach Art Deco District and situated less than one block from the beach, the Balfour contains 82 guestrooms across two towers, as well as an upscale restaurant and bar, an outdoor plunge pool, complimentary beach services, and approximately 1,300 square feet of rooftop terrace space. The hotel is managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management under a third-party hotel management agreement.

Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital, said, “Miami is no longer just a top destination for domestic and international leisure travel, but has rapidly become a growing hub for corporations and financial firms seeking to relocate their headquarters. We are pleased to provide a flexible financing solution to facilitate the acquisition of a superbly well-located hotel in one of the most liquid and dynamic hospitality markets in the country.”

Drew Coles, President of FullG Capital said, “Madison Realty Capital is a highly experienced lender in the Miami hospitality market with a reputation for certainty of execution. We are thrilled to leverage Madison Newbond’s attractive financing capabilities to complete the acquisition of the Balfour.”

Neil Luthra, Founding Partner at Newbond, added, “Madison and Newbond’s extensive operating experience enables us to efficiently underwrite hospitality lending opportunities and provide borrowers with a reliable financing partner in today’s choppy credit environment. The Balfour perfectly exemplifies this, and we are excited to work with the FullG Capital team to bring their business plan to life.”

Madison Realty Capital has significant experience investing in hotel and luxury condominium developments in Miami and across South Florida. Notable transactions include an $85 million loan to The Related Group, BH Group, Teddy Sagi’s Globe Invest, and Wanxiang Group Corporation for the acquisition and pre-development of a luxury condominium project on Fisher Island in Miami Beach, a $76 million loan to The Related Group for the development of District 225, a 343-unit luxury condominium project in Miami, a $210 million loan to Fort Partners for the construction of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale, and a $105 million loan to Fort Partners for the acquisition and modernization of the Four Seasons Hotel Miami.

Madison Newbond launched in November 2021 with approximately $500 million of initial lending capacity and has plans to add scale in line with existing opportunities.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm that, as of August 31, 2022, manages approximately $9.5 billion in total assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison Realty Capital has completed approximately $21 billion in transactions providing borrowers with flexible and highly customized financing solutions, strong underwriting capabilities, and certainty of execution. Headquartered in New York City, with an office in Los Angeles, the firm has approximately 70 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Madison Realty Capital has been named to Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

About Newbond Holdings

Newbond Holdings, founded by Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian in 2021, is a real estate investment and operating platform focused on debt and equity investments across multiple real estate product types with a hospitality focus as well as investments in related operating businesses and technology platforms. The partners at Newbond have completed over $15 billion of debt and equity transactions. As a vertically integrated operating and investment platform, Newbond is uniquely positioned to create significant value beyond the typical investment process through creative structuring, operations and the development of single and multiple asset brands.

