Maghambayi distances himself from petition to Geingob

Chairperson of the Kavango East Regional Council and Mukwe constituency councillor, Damian Maghambayi on Tuesday distanced himself from a petition addressed to President Hage Geingob.

On Tuesday, a group of residents held a peaceful demonstration in Rundu against the appointment of Charlie Min Xie as exclusive advisor to Kavango East Regional Governor Bonifasius Wakudumo. He was also appointed as chairperson of the Kavango East Chamber for Development. The decision has however since been reversed.

The residents drafted a petition containing an array of demands, including that Xie be replaced by a Namibian. They listed a number of possible replacements, including Maghambayi.

In a statement released by the Kavango East Regional Council, Maghambayi however said he wishes to distance himself from the petition.

‘Such action is not only a violation of my fundamental rights, but is tantamount to character assassination and an advocacy of disorder towards the prudenct administration our government has put in place,’ said Maghambayi.

The chairperson further urged the people of the region to unite and give the governor the necessary support.

The group in the petition also asked that Wakudumo be recalled.

Source: Namibia Press Agency