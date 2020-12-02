Maghambayi elected as KERC chairperson

The newly elected councillor of Mukwe Constituency, Damian Maghambayi was elected as the new chairperson of the Kavango East Regional Council (KERC) management committee on Wednesday.

Other members of the management committee include Michael Kampota of Ndonga-Linena Constituency and Laurentius Mukoya of Ndiyona Constituency.

Independent candidate Paulus Mbangu who was elected as Rundu Rural Constituency Councillor, Mashare Constituency Councillor, Phillip Mavara and Rundu Urban Constituency Councillor, Victoria Kauma were elected as ordinary council members.

In his acceptance speech, Maghambayi congratulated all the elected and sworn in councillors for both KERC, the Rundu Town Council and Divundu Village Council.

He said the electorate has spoken and it will not be business as usual since they are expected to deliver the most needed services beyond their time in their respective offices.

“By now, we should be familiar with the anger and frustration of the general public towards elected leaders who are most of the time failing to deliver on what they promised during election campaigns,” said the politician.

Maghambayi said the frustrations brought a huge gap of trust between the residents and the elected leaders, saying that it is therefore their responsibility to fill the gap by accelerating the developmental agenda of the region.

The new chairperson also said the time has arrived for the members of the council to rescue Kavango East from being an impoverished region, thus noting to develop a clearly defined strategic plan with clear targets that can be achieved within their term of office as councillors.

Maghambayi reminded his fellow members that their resolutions in the august House this time around should be geared towards the benefit of the general public in the region because their mandate gives them the autonomy to address various problems and challenges with the little budget as allocated by the central government.

Source: Namibia Press Agency