Major cost drivers take up budget of furniture in schools: Steenkamp

Throughout the year, major cost drivers in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MOEAC) took up the budget for items such as lack of furniture at schools in the country the Executive Director Sanet Steenkamp said.

Steenkamp said this in her response to the escalation of lack of furniture such as chairs and desks at schools in an interview with Nampa on Sunday.

Last week Thursday Nampa reported that four classrooms of the Grade 10 learners at Nkurenkuru Combine School in the Kavango West region are forced to sit on the floor of their classrooms because of a lack of desks and chairs.

Our major cost driver at the moment is catering in hostels. That is followed by the school feeding program then by utilities across all 14 regions of the country, she explained.

The entire country she further explained has 1897 schools of which the ministry is also responsible for paying water and electricity for the schools that are connected.

The ministry Steenkamp said also pays a subsidy to the communities in private hostels subsidising them by N.dollars 22 per child.

So with the economic downturn, it has become increasingly hard to cover many other items with the aim of just focusing on that which is of critical importance, she stressed.

Steenkamp said furniture for learners is important however another problem for the ministry is quotations provided to them that are highly inflated.

The focus now for the ministry is to rather repair broken furniture than buying furniture at a price separately for a desk and a chair.

The ministry she said is working with vocational and technical schools on the repair of chairs although the process is still not at a pace they would prefer.

People are migrating because they want to be in the urban areas which put a strain on the government's resources, Steenkamp said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency