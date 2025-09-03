Namibia Commended for Pioneering Role in APRM Governance Index



Kuala lumpur: Malaysia’s upstream oil and natural gas segment recorded positive development in the second quarter of 2025, with crude oil and condensate production amounting to 45.2 million barrels and natural gas reaching 640.9 billion cubic feet, official data showed Wednesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) stated that crude oil production recorded a smaller decline, at negative 2.2 percent compared to negative 6.5 percent in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, production of condensate remained in negative territory but improved to negative 1.2 percent from negative 2.4 percent in the first quarter.





The production of natural gas registered a contraction of negative 8 percent as compared to negative 2.2 percent in the first quarter. Despite crude oil and condensate growth remaining negative, the smaller contraction compared to the previous quarter signals early signs of recovery and supports stability in the upstream oil and gas segment.

