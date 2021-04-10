Male body retrieved from pond at Okondjatu

A lifeless male body was retrieved on Friday from the Okondjatu water ponds after it was discovered floating by some community members of the settlement.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Saturday that the deceased was identified as Angarob Kakame.

The 40-year-old Kakame was reported missing Wednesday night after he did not show up at his home, said the police officer.

“On that Wednesday night, a team comprising his family members and police officers was established to look for him at the settlement, and his body was found floating in the ponds on Friday morning not far from his home,” said Mbeha.

It is suspected he drowned, and an inquest docket in connection with his death has been opened at the settlement police station.

Kakame’s close relatives are informed of his death.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency