Maletzky’s fraud case postponed to January 2021

The case of a prominent Windhoek defence lawyer, a community activist and another person arrested in March 2018 for the alleged fraudulent sale of a house in Windhoek, was on Thursday postponed until 21 January 2021.

It is alleged that defence lawyer Titus Mbaeva conspired with community activist August Maletzky and Windhoek resident Simon Edward Afrikaner to defraud an elderly Angolan couple by forging power of attorney documentation, through which they sold the house for N.dollars 2.5 million and pocketed the proceeds.

The trio made their first appearance before High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg during a pre-trial conference of case management review and their fraud case was postponed to 21 January 2021 to allow accused Maletzky to sort out his application for legal representation with the Justice Ministry’s Directorate of Legal Aid.

Maletzky appeared in person without legal representation and his application for legal aid is still reported to be under consideration at the Directorate of Legal Aid.

A summary of substantial facts contained in the charge sheet has it that the forged documents allegedly gave the three men the legal rights to dispose of the Angolan couple’s home in Windhoek West.

They denied the allegations when they entered not guilty pleas to the fraud charges against them in the same court on 20 July 2018.

It is alleged that the three fraudulently sold the house worth N.dollars 2.5 million without the couple’s knowledge or permission to do so and failed to hand over the funds to the homeowners.

In addition, it is alleged that Maletzky was living in the aforesaid house on a lease agreement before it was sold off.

The three were arrested in March 2018 following an Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into the alleged illegal sale of the house.

Mbaeva, Maletzky and Afrikaner are each free on a warning.

Windhoek-based defence lawyers Kalundu Kamwi and Trevor Brockerhoff are representing Mbaeva and Afrikaner.

Source: Namibia Press Agency