A 29-year-old man died when he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Aminuis on Wednesday.

An incident report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Thursday said the incident occurred at around 18h00.

According to the report, the deceased was found by his friend hanging from the roof of his shack with a rope around his neck.

“The police was notified of the incident on Thursday, 14 January at about 07h00, upon arrival at the scene, the deceased was found hanging with a

piece of rope around his neck from the roof of the shack where he resides,” said the report.

The report further said that no foul play was suspected and no suicide note was found.

The deceased was identified as Lucas Johannes and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency