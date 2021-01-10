A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa Region on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa the deceased was identified as Zidane Koopman.

“Koopman’s body was found hanging in his room at his parents’ house in Okahandja on Sunday morning around 10h52,” she said.

An electric cable was found intact around his neck, Mbeha said.

Koopman did not leave behind a suicide note and no foul is suspected.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency