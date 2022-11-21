Man allegedly commits suicide at Tsumeb

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his licensed pistol at Tsumeb in the Oshikoto Region Saturday night.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) weekend crime report availed to Nampa on Monday states that the deceased was identified over the weekend as Johannes Hafeni Ndilumunde.

“Ndilumunde’s body was discovered in his room on Saturday by a relative and no suicide note was found,” the report added.

No foul play is suspected and an inquest docket has been opened at the Nomtsoub Police Station in Tsumeb.

In a separate matter at Etilyasa village in the Omusati Region, 34-year-old Salom Shuutheni allegedly also committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his room on Saturday.

“A suicide note, suspected to have been left behind by the deceased, was found on the scene,” said the report.

No foul play is suspected in the matter and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

At Rehoboth’s Block G residential area on Saturday morning in between 06h00 and 07h00, 35-year-old Lee Mac John van Wyk also allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope around his neck in the garage at his family residence.

His lifeless body was discovered by a passer-by, who alerted neighbours to call the police.

Van Wyk did not leave behind a suicide note and so far no foul play suspected.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency