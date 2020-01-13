Man allegedly kills lover at Omulathitu

A 29-year-old man surrendered himself to the Police at Oshakati after beating his girlfriend with a mopane stick to death at Omulathitu village in the Oshana Region's Okatana Constituency on Sunday.

Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole-Ashiyana of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Public Relations office in the region told Nampa on Monday that the incident took place at the village in the victim's bedroom around 00h00.

The suspect, who is now arrested and charged with murder, handed himself to the Police at the Oshakati NamPol station after committing the offense.

Police withheld the identity of the suspect on the grounds he is yet to appear in court.

Shikole-Ashiyana said what led to the beating and eventually the killing is yet unknown, and Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

She identified the deceased as Martha Frans Simon of unknown age, adding that the deceased's next of kin are informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency