Man allegedly kills uncle at Rupara village

A-25-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing his uncle with an axe at Rupara village in the Kavango West Region.

The weekend crime report issued on Monday by the Namibian Police Force said the incident occurred around 02h00 on Saturday.

It is alleged that the two men were arguing over a torch and while arguing, the suspect grabbed a traditional axe and hit his 33-year-old uncle on the head several times, killing him instantly. The suspect has been arrested and police investigations continue.

In separate incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unknown suspect at Mariental on Saturday around 21h00.

It is alleged that the victim and a friend were sent to withdraw money by the victim’s sister and on their way back, the suspect grabbed the victim while she was relieving herself in the bushes. The suspect allegedly dragged her to a nearby tree, where he had sexual intercourse with her while threatening her with a knife.

The man allegedly also robbed the girl of her cell phone and N.dollars 200 before fleeing. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the matter.

The police also reported that a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman in Windhoek on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred between 01h00 and 02h00 in Santa Clara Street, Otjomuise.

Another rape was reported in Windhoek on Saturday involving a 33-year-old woman. According to the crime report, the woman was raped around 06h00 in Ben Apollus Street.

The suspect has not been arrested yet and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency