Man allegedly stabbed to death over alcohol

A 29-year-old man died instantly Tuesday night at Outjo in the Soweto informal settlement after he was allegedly stabbed once with a knife in the neck by another man over a bottle of alcohol.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the deceased has been identified by his close relatives as Lukas Khamuxab.

Mbeha said the alleged stabbing had happened shortly after Khamuxab bought a bottle of liquor from a bar in the informal settlement at about 22h44.

She said that the three suspects aged 24, 15, and 39, allegedly followed Khamuxab from the bar asking him to share the liquor with them.

Mbeha said Khamuxab agreed to pour liquor for each suspects, but they allegedly demanded for more.

After he refused to hand over the liquor bottle, one of the three suspects stabbed him in the left side of the neck and grabbed the bottle from him, Mbeha said.

According to the police officer the deceased had allegedly tried to chase after the three suspects for his liquor bottle, but collapsed to the ground after moving few steps and died on the spot.

Mbeha said all three suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency