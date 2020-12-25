Man allegedly stabs girlfriend and child

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning after he allegedly stabbed and killed his 28-year-old girlfriend at Keetmanshoop in the ||Kharas Region.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s Acting Regional Commander for the region, Deputy Commissioner Tauno Hamukoto, told Nampa on Friday that the deceased has been identified as Ridensia Rolinda Lamberth.

The incident happened at around 03h55 on Friday morning in the Tseiblaagte residential area.

“It is alleged that the suspect used a butcher knife to stabbed the deceased on the right side of her chest in the breast and used the same knife to cut the toddler (their child) who is 11 months on the left side of her neck and stabbed her on her head,” he said.

Hamotoko added that the toddler is admitted at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital and her condition is serious but stable.

“The motive for stabbing is unknown at this stage and the deceased’s next of kin have been in formed of her death,” said Hamukoto.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempt murder, read with the combating of domestic violence Act.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency