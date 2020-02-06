Man allegedly suffocates toddlers at Ariamsvlei

A three-year-old girl and a ten months old boy died after their 51-year-old uncle suffocated them in a mattress they were sleeping in at Ariamsvlei in the ||Kharas Region.

Namibian Police Force ||Kharas crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Thursday that the two toddlers are identified as Merlize Kooper and Xavier Christiaan.

Mubebo said the incident happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, he added that the time of which the incident happened is still unknown, as the police arrived at the house around 07h00 on Wednesday morning.

t is alleged that the suspect (uncle) folded the mattress on which the toddlers were sleeping around them and sat on it while the toddlers were inside and as a results the toddlers passed on, said Mubebo.

The next of kin of the deceased toddlers have been informed.

The suspect has been arrested and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency