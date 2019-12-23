Man appears in court for allegedly running over three-year-old boy

A 27-year old man appeared Court for allegedly run over a 3-year �old child on 18 December 2019.

Lucky Kandara made his first appearance before Magistrate Esme Siswaniso and his case was postponed to 6 May 2020 for further police investigation and legal aid application and the case is at the early stage.

Kandara was denied bail as the State fears that he will interfere with the investigations and it will not be in the interest of the society and administration of justice for the accused to be granted State fears that he might abscond the Court.

The accused was arrested on 18 December 2019 for allegedly running over a 3-year old child and had no drivers licence and he failed to assess the injuries and tried to flee the crime scene.

Kandara remain in the Katutura Police cells and police investigation in the matter continues.

Cleopatra Boois represented the State

Source: Namibia Press Agency