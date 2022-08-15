Man arrested at Kehemu for stock theft

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Kehemu informal settlement on Saturday for alleged possession of suspected stolen livestock, the police at Rundu said.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa on Sunday the suspect was found in possession of nine goats by the police, and failed to provide a satisfactory account of where he found the goats.

The goats are valued at N.dollars 9 000.

He is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday, while police investigations into the matter continue.

Meanwhile on Thursday, 43-year-old Jeremiah Haikombo was attacked by three hippos at Katondo village in the Kavango East Region.

Haikombo was attacked by the hippos while trying to cross the river with a canoe.

“It is alleged that he was attempting to go and cut reeds, which he normally sells to make an income,” the police said.

Haikombo lost a leg in the attack.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Romeo Muyunda said the victim will be compensated in accordance with the human-wildlife conflict self-reliance scheme for accidental injuries.

He said pending on the assessment to be carried out, the victim will receive N.dollars 30 000 which is applicable for loss of body parts or N.dollars 50 000 for disability.

Muyunda said the ministry will put down the hippos and distribute the meat to the community members.

He called on residents to first observe their surroundings before undertaking activities in the river.

