Man arrested at Khorixas for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

A murder suspect that was being hunted by the Namibians Police for past three days in Khorixas has been arrested.

The suspect Dingan Kamseb stands accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Sylvia Gorases (46), a cleaner at Eddie Bowe Primary School by stabbing her tabbed several times in the neck at her house earlier this week.

Gorases died on the spot outside her house.

Kamseb is yet to be charged with murder, acting regional police commander of Kunene region, Deputy commissioner, Jaron Iita told Nampa upon inquiry on Saturday.

The suspect was out on bail of N$1000 for alleged rape of his own daughter a few days before she turned 21 years in 2018.

Gorases leaves behind five children, three of whom were fathered by the murder suspect.

The victims next of keen have been informed.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY