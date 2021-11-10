Man arrested for allegedly forcing employee to undress granted bail

Chinese national Li Bailong who was arrested for allegedly ordering an employee to take off her uniform in full view of customers at his shop in Windhoek’s Chinatown shopping complex, was on Tuesday granted bail of N.dollars 1 000.

Li made his first court appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Johannes Shuuveni who granted him bail of N.dollars 1 000, which he paid and was released from custody where he has been since his arrest on Monday.

The case was postponed to 01 February 2022 for further investigation and he was ordered to surrender his passport to the investigating officer Twapewa Nashapi.

Li, 39, was arrested on Monday by the Namibian Police Force and charged with indecent assault, defamation of character and crimen injuria.

He stands accused of forcing his 24-year-old employee, Sandra Ruth George, to strip off her uniform in full view of customers.

It is alleged that Li instructed the victim (George) to pay for a fabric she had cut for a client who did not show up to pay for it, and when she told her employer that she does not have money to pay for it, he fired her on the spot and demanded she removes the uniform in full view of customers. Some people subsequently recorded the incident on mobile phones and the footage is currently circulating on social media.

George opened a case and Li was arrested.

